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Epidemic Anxiety - The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour - Jan 26, 2020
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248 views • January 28, 2022
This video was originally posted to YouTube on Feb 27, 2020. It had 6,026 views and 344 likes.
Epidemic Anxiety. A life-changing presentation! I examine the causes and recovery from anxiety of all kinds from the corona virus, global warning and political threats to severe clinical anxieties and everyday worries. I describe how to tell the difference between anxiety and rational fears, the origins of anxiety in evolution and childhood, and the steps to take to overcome and transcend it. This pioneering presentation draws on my book, "Guilt, Shame and Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming Negative Emotions" (@ https://breggin.com/guilt-shame-and-anxiety-understanding-and-overcoming-negative-emotions/) and the concept of negative legacy emotions, which I also call primitive or Stone Age emotions, that we can free ourselves from to live fulfilling lives.
Epidemic Anxiety. A life-changing presentation! I examine the causes and recovery from anxiety of all kinds from the corona virus, global warning and political threats to severe clinical anxieties and everyday worries. I describe how to tell the difference between anxiety and rational fears, the origins of anxiety in evolution and childhood, and the steps to take to overcome and transcend it. This pioneering presentation draws on my book, "Guilt, Shame and Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming Negative Emotions" (@ https://breggin.com/guilt-shame-and-anxiety-understanding-and-overcoming-negative-emotions/) and the concept of negative legacy emotions, which I also call primitive or Stone Age emotions, that we can free ourselves from to live fulfilling lives.
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