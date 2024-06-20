The Mystery of God at the 7th Trumpet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recorded June 15, 2024
When Daniel 12:7
declares "all these things shall be finished", it might be wise to pause
to wonder "what things shall be finished?"
We find similar words in Revelation 10:7, that at the time of the seventh angel's trumpet "the mystery of God should be finished".
The things that are to be finished are a mystery. Join Tom as he searches through the progressive revelation of understandings given in the New Testament to help us understand exactly what the mystery of God is.