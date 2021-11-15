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Cardiologist Warns Parents Against COVID Vaxx
Face The Facts
Face The Facts
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452 views • November 15, 2021
Cardiologist, Epidemiologist, and Internist Dr. Peter McCullough of Dallas, TX reviews the latest studies and data on the effects of the COVID vaccine on adolescents; warns of foreshadowing of myocarditis for children 5-11 years old

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