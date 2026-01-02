BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dustin Nemos Threat Exposes Crisis Actor Monika Schaefer Truth Justice For Germans Society Leader
Victor Hugo Art
Victor Hugo Art
39 views • 1 day ago

Dustin Nemos Threat Discredits Crisis Actor Monika Schaefer Truth And Justice For Germans Society Leader. One of the more stubborn crisis actresses of the year who point blank refuses to give up the golden goose Martyr gig, even when literally no one with a stake in the outcome buys any of it. - These were Monika's two first interviews 'on the outside' after her German 'fugitive'

'Great Escape' 'story' that even Harrison Ford wouldn't buy in a half off sale. Monika used to make up words to verses of long winded songs she couldn't quite remember and sing anytime she woke up during the night in jail, singing them to herself - out loud - because there were "good

acoustics" in her prison cell, Just like the girls of Camp Mystic as they floated to their watery graves. And presumably, very accommodating and supportive fellow prison inmates who seemingly also enjoyed Monika's midnight melodies as they rang out in the prison halls in the dead

of night. Monika was very much animated and 'elated' after 'her 'imprisonment' in 'Germany'... It's certainly NOT 'Duping Delight'. Not even a little bit.. - Monika is 'Fearless'. Get it?? What's it she said - "Prison is like a picnic on a Sunday afternoon..." Yeah right - give yourself a break from the mental gymnastics involved in beLIEving any of that British Colombian Garbage water!! & That big

dark hole Monika found herself in in her German jail 'story' was 'Monika Schaefer's great big Rabbi-hole...

If you value this truth teller and can contribute to keep his reports coming, please do so by clicking on the link below:

https://victorhugocollection.com

ANARCHAPULCO 2026 For 10% DISCOUNT USE COUPON CODE: MaverickArtistVictorHugo

www.anarchapulco.com

The Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo Vaca Jr. is a multifaceted American artist, filmmaker, author, journalist and founder of the Trademarked, Modern Art Music Movement, the fusion of art, music, film, fashion, literature and education, fostering peace, love and compassionate wealth, worldwide. He is recognized for pioneering modern art gonzo journalism, a fusion of Hunter S. Thompson’s gonzo style with cryptic, subliminal art inspired by Dali and Picasso. His work often addresses social and political themes, aiming to document the "beautiful chaos" of contemporary life for future generations. He directed the award-winning film Crackhead Jesus: The Movie (2010).

Victor-Hugo Vaca II claims "art is the last bastion of free speech" and as a dissident, Veteran, American refugee, living in the former USSR, Republic of Georgia, near the border with Russia, between War Zones and hot spots of global conflict, after escaping China, two hours before the last border closed, on the day that the Wuhan virus whistleblower, Dr. Li Wenliang died, he uses modern-art-gonzo-journalism to combat censorship on steroids during the information war.

healthsciencefoodtravelvaccinegeorgiaairlinescovidvictorhugobatumi
