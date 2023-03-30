High Treason 2 Corral Bitcoin

The Treasonous Restrict Act aims to block or disrupt Internal Crypto Currency Bitcoin Transactions, block access to open source tools and additional 1st & 4th Amendment crushing powers to the U.S. government; cloaked in the "Interests of National Security" to protect We the People from having our most precious secrets hidden from the prying eyes of Chinese Communists as our children are addicted to Tik-Toking their Time Away!
