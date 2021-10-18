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RUSS DIZDAR: NWO SUPER SOLDIERS ALLEGEDLY WAITING FOR DEPLOYMENT AROUND THE WORLD
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535 views • October 18, 2021
Russ Dizdar has worked with survivors of the CIA and Cabal's MK Ultra and Monach mind control programs since 1982. He has worked with soldiers, children, and seniors. Russ is a Christian, and he frames the existence of super soldiers in the context of the new world order's satanic influence, rogues, and MK Ultra programs. If this topic interests you, you can watch interviews with someone who claims to interview 'super soldiers' at link #3 below.
Sources:
1) End Time Productions video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbMw2psJiE0
2) Russ Dizdar YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL445D9AFEC8067F7E
3) Interviews with alleged super soldiers: https://supersoldiertalk.com/category/super-soldier-talk-youtube/
Sources:
1) End Time Productions video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbMw2psJiE0
2) Russ Dizdar YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL445D9AFEC8067F7E
3) Interviews with alleged super soldiers: https://supersoldiertalk.com/category/super-soldier-talk-youtube/
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