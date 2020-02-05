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ATTACK SPEED IS DEAD - REVAMPED NATALIA GAMEPLAY - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
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1 view • February 05, 2020
So here is a quick gameplay of the revamped Natalia in the advance server.
After playing with her for several games, I must say that attack speed Natalia is really dead.
With just her ultimate and passive skill, you can pretty much kill anyone you like as long as they're alone.
And there is nothing they can do because you will be silencing them three times.
About her invisiblity, it's pretty much like Ling's nerf where he can be targetted when above a wall.
You just need to be a bit more careful now when chasing and ganking.
Don't come near the enemy if you are not ready for the kill.
This the build that I used in this game.
Anyway enjoy the rest of this Natalia gameplay.
Notice: This content is created based on Moonton’s Material and complies with Derivative Content Policy, Moonton does not endorse this content.
After playing with her for several games, I must say that attack speed Natalia is really dead.
With just her ultimate and passive skill, you can pretty much kill anyone you like as long as they're alone.
And there is nothing they can do because you will be silencing them three times.
About her invisiblity, it's pretty much like Ling's nerf where he can be targetted when above a wall.
You just need to be a bit more careful now when chasing and ganking.
Don't come near the enemy if you are not ready for the kill.
This the build that I used in this game.
Anyway enjoy the rest of this Natalia gameplay.
Notice: This content is created based on Moonton’s Material and complies with Derivative Content Policy, Moonton does not endorse this content.
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