Don't Lose Your Joy

It’s a fact of life that everyone experiences problems. Sometimes the issue is so severe that it hits you like a category five hurricane and all you can do is try to hang on. Other times the issue is minor, but nagging just the same.

Regardless of the situation, it is easy for sadness and depression to set in. The good news is that God is not fazed by our circumstances. This means there is never a crisis in heaven, God is always on the throne, and He has a solution to every problem.

It is possible to have supernatural joy in the midst of a storm when things are swirling around you and the situation is bleak. King David stated, “I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread.” As a Christian, you have the power to resist and overcome the Devil. It’s just a matter of choosing to praise God regardless of the circumstances or embrace the fear projected at you by Satan and lose your joy.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1856.pdf

RLJ-1856 -- APRIL 17, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



