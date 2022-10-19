You Can Grow This Superfood Anywhere

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If you’re looking to start growing your own food without
spending too much time or money, try this! 👇
Growing food for yourself doesn’t have to take a ton of space, cost a fortune, or take forever, Kathleen Tlush, the CEO and founder of Tlush Family Farm says. 💯
In fact, she shares that microgreens are PERFECT for those looking to start their food production journey as it requires only a little bit of soil, some seeds, and can be harvested shortly after! 🌱
Would you try growing microgreens?