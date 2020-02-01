Major Economic Crisis Coming - Blame the Fed and Its Fiat Money

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Market forces are always more powerful than central planners. Economic laws are unbreakable. Central banking and the Fed have been a foolish attempt to break them. One hundred years of folly is one hundred years too long! A major crisis is ahead, and the Fed is to blame.