Mike Adams - Special Forces operator reveals US under active INVASION right this Minute!
Published Yesterday |
Health Ranger Report


March 24, 2023


Mirrored from 0:00 US under active INVASION

28:03 Other News

38:29 Hypersonic Weapons

47:21 Interview with Jane Ruby


- In-studio interview with special forces operator "HiCap" who runs ops for border protection in Texas


- America is under active invasion as military-aged men from China and the Middle East increasingly cross the border


- Domestic sabotage operations, preparing for CONUS war and world war


- War on crypto accelerates as Do Kwon is arrested overseas


- Why the FDIC is already bankrupt and will soon only have 1/1000th of the funds needed to cover US deposits


- Why hypersonic weapons are the new "super weapon" of war, and US aircraft carriers can all be destroyed in minutes


- Interview with Dr. Jane Ruby who is launching new channels and shows


- Dr. Jane Ruby will be joining Brighteon.TV on April 17th


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/d4561e74-fa23-4bd0-aa44-f963094697ec

