Mike Adams - Special Forces operator reveals US under active INVASION right this Minute!

Health Ranger Report
March 24, 2023
Mirrored from 0:00 US under active INVASION
28:03 Other News
38:29 Hypersonic Weapons
47:21 Interview with Jane Ruby
- In-studio interview with special forces operator "HiCap" who runs ops for border protection in Texas
- America is under active invasion as military-aged men from China and the Middle East increasingly cross the border
- Domestic sabotage operations, preparing for CONUS war and world war
- War on crypto accelerates as Do Kwon is arrested overseas
- Why the FDIC is already bankrupt and will soon only have 1/1000th of the funds needed to cover US deposits
- Why hypersonic weapons are the new "super weapon" of war, and US aircraft carriers can all be destroyed in minutes
- Interview with Dr. Jane Ruby who is launching new channels and shows
- Dr. Jane Ruby will be joining Brighteon.TV on April 17th
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/d4561e74-fa23-4bd0-aa44-f963094697ec
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.