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"Grand entry" -- Staffordshire UK
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62 views • February 10, 2022
Where is 'Fiona Bruce?'...
you may wish to ask, "why isn't the 'main-stream media' reporting on this, the crime of our time?" It's a very valid question...
Geo-interfering Patently Patented https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
you may wish to ask, "why isn't the 'main-stream media' reporting on this, the crime of our time?" It's a very valid question...
Geo-interfering Patently Patented https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
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