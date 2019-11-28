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Steam Distillation of Sassafras Essential Oil + CdSO4 Update
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26 views • November 28, 2019
In this video I demonstrate the steam distillation of the essential oil of sassafras by distillation of the root bark of Sassafras albidum. I also show how the hydrosol produced in many essential oil steam distillations can easily be broken by the use of solvents or a centrifuge in order to obtain the maximum yield of oil. Solvent extraction of the hydrosol is also briefly explored. The video ends with a brief clip of the dried cadmium sulfate that I made in the previous video since I didn't show y'all the dried product in that one.
For my full collection of videos visit my BitChute channel at:
www.bitchute.com/poormanschemist
Supplemental material on my retro 90s-esque website at:
www.poormanschemist.com
For my full collection of videos visit my BitChute channel at:
www.bitchute.com/poormanschemist
Supplemental material on my retro 90s-esque website at:
www.poormanschemist.com
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