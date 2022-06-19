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Surviving Recession
The Red Express
The Red Express
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32 views • June 19, 2022

TL;DL - Take every taxpayer dollar being thrown back, retailers are dropping prices to move overstock, don't feel ashamed if you have to do entry-level labor for a paycheck, & go big on hours/wages until this nonsense is over.

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Amid Surging Inflation, Inventory-Swamped Retailers Push Big Discounts - https://archive.ph/hXVho



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