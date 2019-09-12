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Flat Earth - Fact vs Theory
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146 views • September 12, 2019
Thanks to NeoHumanEve for remixing my video "Flat Earth is Not a Conspiracy Theory," into this excellent easily-sharable introduction to this mind-blowing topic. If this is your first time coming across this subject, please do yourself and the world a favor by reading / watching the following links:
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/11/introduction-to-flat-earth/
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/10/the-history-of-flat-earth/
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/08/200-proofs-earth-is-not-a-spinning-ball-english/
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/08/01/the-earth-plane/
Subscribe to NeoHumanEve: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy5OCbCOg8R4yva3yXOIdXg
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/11/introduction-to-flat-earth/
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/10/the-history-of-flat-earth/
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/08/200-proofs-earth-is-not-a-spinning-ball-english/
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/08/01/the-earth-plane/
Subscribe to NeoHumanEve: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy5OCbCOg8R4yva3yXOIdXg
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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