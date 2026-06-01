BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Arrow TT21 the Lightweight, Compact Gun Range Stapler - MinuteMan Review
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
159 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
17 views • Yesterday

Arrow TT21 Stapler
https://amzn.to/432XTl9
Amazon Affiliate Link


Ambidextral Gunfighter Store

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-store



For years the Arrow T50 stapler has been my range bag target stapler. Sturdy, reliable…bulky and heavy. Overkill and over penetration. 


Looking to create a lightweight, backpackable, moto packable “range bag” I switched to carrying thumbtacks. But after suffering a few pricks to my trigger finger and after struggling to post targets in Wyoming winds, I went searching for a small, lightweight stapler. 


I found a “carbon fiber” DeWalt that was fairly light. But it was about the same size as the T50.  So too bulky. 


Came upon the Arrow TT21 Forward Action Stapler. The TT21 is less than 8 ounces loaded. Over 25 ounces lighter than the T50. And a compact 6 x 5 x 1”...about 40% less bulk.


It fires the JT21 wire staple. Trigger pull is probably 60% that of the T50. 


Forward Action takes getting used to…at first, holding it like the T50, I was sinking staples right in the middle of the target. The bullpup of staplers, it gives your strongest fingers the best leverage. 


I like the magazine viewport that lets you quickly see if there are enough staples left to secure a target before you walk down range. It's shocking the number of times I made that awkward 100yd walk back from the target backer to reload the T50. 


The magazine is far easier to reload with the ergonomic mag release and the captive follower spring. 


White, so it will stay cool on bright sunny days and is easy to find deep in my Eberlestock Gunrunner backpack. 


The Arrow TT21 secures targets without being a range bag burden. AmbGun recommended. 


Keywords
targetarrowrange bagtt21stapler
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Weapon or the Food: Gaza&#8217;s Impossible Choice Between Disarmament and Survival

The Weapon or the Food: Gaza’s Impossible Choice Between Disarmament and Survival

Morgan S. Verity
U.S. deported tens of thousands to nations it deems too dangerous to visit, data shows

U.S. deported tens of thousands to nations it deems too dangerous to visit, data shows

Douglas Harrington
Israeli Knesset Votes to Dissolve Amid Political Crisis Linked to War Failures

Israeli Knesset Votes to Dissolve Amid Political Crisis Linked to War Failures

Edison Reed
EU Considers Limiting Veto Powers for Future Member States Amid Enlargement Push

EU Considers Limiting Veto Powers for Future Member States Amid Enlargement Push

Garrison Vance
Biden sues DOJ to block release of embarrassing audio tapes, citing privacy rights in classified documents case

Biden sues DOJ to block release of embarrassing audio tapes, citing privacy rights in classified documents case

Jacob Thomas
Trump’s 5,000 troop surge to Poland sparks Russian warning of ‘military-technical’ response

Trump’s 5,000 troop surge to Poland sparks Russian warning of ‘military-technical’ response

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy