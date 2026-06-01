Arrow TT21 the Lightweight, Compact Gun Range Stapler - MinuteMan Review

Arrow TT21 Stapler

https://amzn.to/432XTl9

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Ambidextral Gunfighter Store

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For years the Arrow T50 stapler has been my range bag target stapler. Sturdy, reliable…bulky and heavy. Overkill and over penetration.





Looking to create a lightweight, backpackable, moto packable “range bag” I switched to carrying thumbtacks. But after suffering a few pricks to my trigger finger and after struggling to post targets in Wyoming winds, I went searching for a small, lightweight stapler.





I found a “carbon fiber” DeWalt that was fairly light. But it was about the same size as the T50. So too bulky.





Came upon the Arrow TT21 Forward Action Stapler. The TT21 is less than 8 ounces loaded. Over 25 ounces lighter than the T50. And a compact 6 x 5 x 1”...about 40% less bulk.





It fires the JT21 wire staple. Trigger pull is probably 60% that of the T50.





Forward Action takes getting used to…at first, holding it like the T50, I was sinking staples right in the middle of the target. The bullpup of staplers, it gives your strongest fingers the best leverage.





I like the magazine viewport that lets you quickly see if there are enough staples left to secure a target before you walk down range. It's shocking the number of times I made that awkward 100yd walk back from the target backer to reload the T50.





The magazine is far easier to reload with the ergonomic mag release and the captive follower spring.





White, so it will stay cool on bright sunny days and is easy to find deep in my Eberlestock Gunrunner backpack.





The Arrow TT21 secures targets without being a range bag burden. AmbGun recommended.



