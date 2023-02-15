NWO: WHO prepares for bird flu plandemic as the U.S. produces new vaccines!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
we go again! Brian
Wilson discusses the World Health Organization's (WHO)
announcement
that H5N1, the bird flu, is mutating and spreading to mammals, and
how the United States is currently developing bird flu vaccines that
the WHO would then use to inoculate the world during yet another
pandemic scenario.
It appears that the powers that be love to inject the masses with poisonous vaccines! They really want to kill off humanity! It won’t long after the bird flu plandemic that another plandemic will come along!
