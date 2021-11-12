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COVID-19 Vaccines STOPS DNA REPAIR 😱
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917 views • November 12, 2021
A study out of Sweden shows how the SARS-CoV2 spike protein actually STOPS DNA REPAIR. The same spike protein in which BILLIONS are injected via these experimental COVID-19 gene therapy "vaccines". This is beyond horrific 😱
In a normal, healthy person, the NHEJ mechanism repairs the DNA and prevents a pathogenic mutation from occurring. But in the presence of the vaccine spike protein, NHEJ effectiveness is suppressed by as much as 90%, meaning it is unable to do its job due to the suppressed ability to recruit proteins for repair. As a result, the following “errors” are introduced into chromosomes inside the nuclei of human cells, all due to the presence of the spike protein from mRNA vaccines:
* Mutations or “errors” in the genetic sequence.
* DELETIONS of entire segments of genetic code.
* INSERTIONS of incorrect segments.
* Mixing and matching / permutations of genetic code.
These errors, when expressed through cell division and replication, result in:
* An explosion of cancer and cancer tumors throughout the body
* Loss of production of immune system B and T cells (i.e. induced immunodeficiency)
Autoimmune disorders
* Accelerated aging and reduced telomere length
* Loss of functioning of complex organ systems such as circulatory, neurological, endocrine, muskuloskeletal, etc.
* Cellular damage resembling radiation poisoning as cells destroy themselves from within
Many of these effects are, of course, fatal. Others will burden vaccine victims with horrendous debilitating injuries and organ malfunctions that will require a lifetime of medical intervention.
SARS–CoV–2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/2056/htm
SCIENCE HORROR: Vaccine spike protein enters cell nuclei, suppresses DNA repair engine of the human body, will unleash explosion of cancer, immunodeficiency, autoimmune disorders and accelerated aging
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-02-science-horror-vaccine-spike-protein-enters-cell-nuclei-suppresses-dna-repair-engine-of-the-human-body-cancer-aging.html
Originally aired on November 11th 2021 at http://thehighwire.com
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-241-sins-of-science/
In a normal, healthy person, the NHEJ mechanism repairs the DNA and prevents a pathogenic mutation from occurring. But in the presence of the vaccine spike protein, NHEJ effectiveness is suppressed by as much as 90%, meaning it is unable to do its job due to the suppressed ability to recruit proteins for repair. As a result, the following “errors” are introduced into chromosomes inside the nuclei of human cells, all due to the presence of the spike protein from mRNA vaccines:
* Mutations or “errors” in the genetic sequence.
* DELETIONS of entire segments of genetic code.
* INSERTIONS of incorrect segments.
* Mixing and matching / permutations of genetic code.
These errors, when expressed through cell division and replication, result in:
* An explosion of cancer and cancer tumors throughout the body
* Loss of production of immune system B and T cells (i.e. induced immunodeficiency)
Autoimmune disorders
* Accelerated aging and reduced telomere length
* Loss of functioning of complex organ systems such as circulatory, neurological, endocrine, muskuloskeletal, etc.
* Cellular damage resembling radiation poisoning as cells destroy themselves from within
Many of these effects are, of course, fatal. Others will burden vaccine victims with horrendous debilitating injuries and organ malfunctions that will require a lifetime of medical intervention.
SARS–CoV–2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/2056/htm
SCIENCE HORROR: Vaccine spike protein enters cell nuclei, suppresses DNA repair engine of the human body, will unleash explosion of cancer, immunodeficiency, autoimmune disorders and accelerated aging
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-02-science-horror-vaccine-spike-protein-enters-cell-nuclei-suppresses-dna-repair-engine-of-the-human-body-cancer-aging.html
Originally aired on November 11th 2021 at http://thehighwire.com
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-241-sins-of-science/
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