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EXPOSING ANTIFA AGAIN ( PT 2)
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43 views • June 08, 2020
Source videos:
Facts VS. Feelings
Hamilton ANTIFA meeting exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3WrB6hEdIs&;t=4s
Project Veritas
PART II: NYC Fight Club Training "Break one of the floating ribs..."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIp1pcbRsCI&;t=113s
George Floyd protests: Justin Trudeau attends anti-racism rally on Parliament Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVSjY_bGJy0
Facts VS. Feelings
Hamilton ANTIFA meeting exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3WrB6hEdIs&;t=4s
Project Veritas
PART II: NYC Fight Club Training "Break one of the floating ribs..."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIp1pcbRsCI&;t=113s
George Floyd protests: Justin Trudeau attends anti-racism rally on Parliament Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVSjY_bGJy0
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