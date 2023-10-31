HAMAS CHILDREN'S TERRORIST TRAINING!

IF IT LOOKS LIKE A DUCK, TALKS LIKE A DUCK IT'S A DAMN DUCK! HOW MUCH MORE PROOF DO YOU NEED OF CHILDREN MUSLIM TERRORISTS BEING CREATED RIGHT NOW! I SWARE THE PEOPLE OF TODAY ARE JUST AS DAMN STUPID AS THE MILLIONS OF WILLING HUMANS WHO WENT INTO HITLERS DEATH CONCENTRATION CAMPS 85+ YEARS AGO. FEW PEOPLE HAVE LEARNED FROM THE MISTAKES OF THE PAST AND NOW THEY WILL REPEAT THEM YET AGAIN. WAKEUP...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.