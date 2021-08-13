How Christians Shipped Our Jobs Over Seas...It's Our Demon-Rat Worship...

The Gutting of Middle America could not have happened without the permission of God. Why does He allow the Demon-Rats to get away with dismantling the greatest manufacturing engine the world has ever know. Why does he allow them to violate every law and persecute every Trump Patriot? If you're angry about the Covid-19 bullshit and the stealing of Donald J. Trump's 2nd term then Your petitions must be directed to God and Him alone. With the whole country seeking justice why does it not come and why are the lying media demon-rats going unpunished. It is because we failed to see we are the guilty ones who ignore God's words. It's no more complicated than that.