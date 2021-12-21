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Panic Mode
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180 views • December 21, 2021
Mandate Nation
* [Bidan]’s political support is collapsing.
* Dems are the party of angry, neurotic white ladies.
* Regimes in decline become more dangerous.
* Many people are dying of things other than Omicron.
* NYC’s coronavirus cases are (supposedly) going through the roof.
* We are watching a coordinated political campaign.
* Biden’s COVID policies are a measurable failure.
* These are the actions of a dying political party.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6287892947001/
* [Bidan]’s political support is collapsing.
* Dems are the party of angry, neurotic white ladies.
* Regimes in decline become more dangerous.
* Many people are dying of things other than Omicron.
* NYC’s coronavirus cases are (supposedly) going through the roof.
* We are watching a coordinated political campaign.
* Biden’s COVID policies are a measurable failure.
* These are the actions of a dying political party.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6287892947001/
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