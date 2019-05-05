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Vågner Danmark? Dokumentar fra d 05.05.2019
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Klip med Anders Bondo Christensen, Emil Bier, Lars Muhl, Bjørn Elmquist, Preben Wilhjelm, Dan Johannesson, Eva Smith, Carl Henrik Rørbeck, Peter Goetzsche, Mads Palsvig, Morten Julius, Frank Rasmussen, Rasmus Malver, folketingsmedlemmer, Aaron Russo, m.fl.
34,343 views•May 5, 2019
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https://youtu.be/y1IUWFSokHc
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Klip med Anders Bondo Christensen, Emil Bier, Lars Muhl, Bjørn Elmquist, Preben Wilhjelm, Dan Johannesson, Eva Smith, Carl Henrik Rørbeck, Peter Goetzsche, Mads Palsvig, Morten Julius, Frank Rasmussen, Rasmus Malver, folketingsmedlemmer, Aaron Russo, m.fl.
34,343 views•May 5, 2019
Øjenåbner
2.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/y1IUWFSokHc
PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_...
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=20188865
Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/ahaek_gaming
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ojenabner
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ojenabner/
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ECfR...
Reddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/Ojenabner/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/Jonas70595586
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