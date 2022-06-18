THE BLACK HORSE - ECONOMIC DOWNTURN IN AMERICA

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#ECONOMY #CRISIS #USA
BIDEN #TRUMP #PROPHECY
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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Coming economic crisis trends- losses, record lows, oil and wheat shortage, major slump, job losses, firings, economic downturn. No repentance means judgements shall continue.
READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/05/26/the-black-horse-economic-downfall-may-26-2022/
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economy economic crisis shrinkage collapse USD United States US Dollar crash food crisis famine black horse Bible Prophecy Master's Voice warning
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Prophecies are witnesses. They witness in Heaven of the judgement and witness on earth as "piled up" evidence of what I have seen, what's already decided. Here are witnesses:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/03/the-stock-and-the-store-august-22-2020/
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/29/money-down-the-drain-september-8-2018/
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/20/america-is-broke-october-20-2019/
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/14/signs-of-ruin-in-america-february-2-2021/
https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/02/28/the-iron-gods-february-28-2022/