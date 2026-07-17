LANDING at J F K !

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Transatlantic Flight from Europe terminates its flight at New York. The crossing lasted more than six hours where we saw nothing but water below. Our first view of the Greater New York Area was sighting the Outer Banks which protects the built up areas from nasty Atlantic Storms. We are fortunate to get a near straight in approach, which gives a different view of New York City than other landing directions.