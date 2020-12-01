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1 Major Sign That We Are in the END TIMES
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132 views • December 01, 2020
Main YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGK3xwxFRFvYyXAtDBShlMQ
The Bible tells us that, in the last days, men will be lovers of themselves, and that real love shall wax cold. Of all the signs of the times, this increase of self love and terrible lack of Godly love is the most apparent. We occasionally hear of yet another selfie tragedy, where people are injured or killed for the purpose of getting a snapshot of themselves. Will you be sucked in to the lie of self love, or will you choose to stand against it at the risk of being unpopular and "lame?"
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Shark Selfie
http://worldnewsdailyreport.com/man-t...
Hillary Clinton
http://metro.co.uk/2016/09/27/this-pi...
Allure
Allure's 25 Best Magazine Covers of All Time
https://www.allure.com/gallery/best-a...
Ranker.com
The Best Vanity Fair Covers
https://www.ranker.com/list/best-vani...
investigate:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/tanyamoh...
India Today
Youth hit by speeding train while taking selfie: caught on cam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SoMOO...
TOMO news US
Man Killed by Bull while recording selfie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qdWs...
Snap TV
Taking selfies while driving is dangerous
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vchu...
FREE HD Green Screen SPINNING GALAXY
Free Green HD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34LKV...
Paramount pictures
Zoolander 2 official trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CL4L...
MovieSceneHD
Dorian Gray 2009 Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1AAt...
Vogue Australia
Extreme fashion: Vogue films fashion week with a GoPro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--dZM...
Today
Oscar Red Carpet Highlights | TODAY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGBZ-...
Ulta Beauty
Lose Yourself TV Commercial | Ulta Beauty
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2JAj...
landis Smithers
Commercial reel (FW10)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYqN6...
Pantene UK
Pantene Expert Collection: Keratin Repair & Age Defy | Pantene Commercial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8mxE...
SleekMakeUP
My face. My rules. | Sleek MakeUP [Full Length Film]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCFJF...
Every TV comercials
Love Yourself Sissy Boy Unwrapped Jeans TV Commercial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfV3m...
OliviaSanchesBadini
UBC VISA 110 Because you're worth it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwDcw...
Urban Decay
Perversion Mascara
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79B3l...
Urban Decay
Pick your perversion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXjH6...
hottopic
Blackheart Beauty: Makeup Tips with Traci Hines - Ombre Nails
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jX7Wo...
Mirror
As a race we are obsessed with screens
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/gallery...
The newsearn.com
Addicted to Screens
http://www.thenewsearn.com/sleepless-...
NYTimes.com
Screen addiction is taking a toll on Children
https://well.blogs.nytimes.com/2015/0...
Is Internet Addiction a Health Threat for Teenagers?
https://www.nytimes.com/roomfordebate...
Factor Daily
The deadly addiction in your home that you are aware of — and comfortable with
https://factordaily.com/internet-gami...
The Richest
14 Creepy selfies of Gangsters
https://www.therichest.com/shocking/1...
The Daily Record
Nude selfie kids flirt with danger
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/sc...
The Latin Times
Cartels post selfies onlne
https://www.latintimes.com/gulf-carte...
Daily Mail
The worlds most dangerous selfies
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic...
Readers Digest
Quirky selfie captions
https://www.rd.com/funny-stuff/selfie...
sofunnyguy
noose
https://sofunnyguy.deviantart.com/art...
The Bible tells us that, in the last days, men will be lovers of themselves, and that real love shall wax cold. Of all the signs of the times, this increase of self love and terrible lack of Godly love is the most apparent. We occasionally hear of yet another selfie tragedy, where people are injured or killed for the purpose of getting a snapshot of themselves. Will you be sucked in to the lie of self love, or will you choose to stand against it at the risk of being unpopular and "lame?"
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Shark Selfie
http://worldnewsdailyreport.com/man-t...
Hillary Clinton
http://metro.co.uk/2016/09/27/this-pi...
Allure
Allure's 25 Best Magazine Covers of All Time
https://www.allure.com/gallery/best-a...
Ranker.com
The Best Vanity Fair Covers
https://www.ranker.com/list/best-vani...
investigate:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/tanyamoh...
India Today
Youth hit by speeding train while taking selfie: caught on cam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SoMOO...
TOMO news US
Man Killed by Bull while recording selfie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qdWs...
Snap TV
Taking selfies while driving is dangerous
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vchu...
FREE HD Green Screen SPINNING GALAXY
Free Green HD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34LKV...
Paramount pictures
Zoolander 2 official trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CL4L...
MovieSceneHD
Dorian Gray 2009 Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1AAt...
Vogue Australia
Extreme fashion: Vogue films fashion week with a GoPro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--dZM...
Today
Oscar Red Carpet Highlights | TODAY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGBZ-...
Ulta Beauty
Lose Yourself TV Commercial | Ulta Beauty
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2JAj...
landis Smithers
Commercial reel (FW10)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYqN6...
Pantene UK
Pantene Expert Collection: Keratin Repair & Age Defy | Pantene Commercial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8mxE...
SleekMakeUP
My face. My rules. | Sleek MakeUP [Full Length Film]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCFJF...
Every TV comercials
Love Yourself Sissy Boy Unwrapped Jeans TV Commercial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfV3m...
OliviaSanchesBadini
UBC VISA 110 Because you're worth it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwDcw...
Urban Decay
Perversion Mascara
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79B3l...
Urban Decay
Pick your perversion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXjH6...
hottopic
Blackheart Beauty: Makeup Tips with Traci Hines - Ombre Nails
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jX7Wo...
Mirror
As a race we are obsessed with screens
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/gallery...
The newsearn.com
Addicted to Screens
http://www.thenewsearn.com/sleepless-...
NYTimes.com
Screen addiction is taking a toll on Children
https://well.blogs.nytimes.com/2015/0...
Is Internet Addiction a Health Threat for Teenagers?
https://www.nytimes.com/roomfordebate...
Factor Daily
The deadly addiction in your home that you are aware of — and comfortable with
https://factordaily.com/internet-gami...
The Richest
14 Creepy selfies of Gangsters
https://www.therichest.com/shocking/1...
The Daily Record
Nude selfie kids flirt with danger
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/sc...
The Latin Times
Cartels post selfies onlne
https://www.latintimes.com/gulf-carte...
Daily Mail
The worlds most dangerous selfies
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic...
Readers Digest
Quirky selfie captions
https://www.rd.com/funny-stuff/selfie...
sofunnyguy
noose
https://sofunnyguy.deviantart.com/art...
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