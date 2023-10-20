Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
Hundreds of pro Hamas / Palestinian protesters marching to the White House as we speak. I asked them if Israel ceases fire well Hamas do the same, and guess what they said? Nothing! Because the answer is no it won’t. They won’t be happy until Israel is completely destroyed!
Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
@BenBergquam
