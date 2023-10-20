Create New Account
Hundreds of pro Hamas / Palestinian protesters marching to the White House as we speak.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2160 Subscribers
72 views
Published Yesterday

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News


Hundreds of pro Hamas / Palestinian protesters marching to the White House as we speak. I asked them if Israel ceases fire well Hamas do the same, and guess what they said? Nothing! Because the answer is no it won’t. They won’t be happy until Israel is completely destroyed!


Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice

@BenBergquam

Keywords
retaliationhamas attack aftermathisreal declaration of warwash dc capitol protestspro-palestine

