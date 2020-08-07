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What is Wrong with Old Joe? Biden Struggles to Say the Words “Mental Fitness” Two Times in a Row!
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303 views • August 07, 2020
This guy belongs in a nursing home, not the Oval Office.

What is Wrong with Old Joe? Biden Struggles to Say the Words “Mental Fitness” Two Times in a Row!

Madness Hub – Aug 6, 2020

77-year-old Joe Biden hasn’t left his basement since July 28.

Biden’s signature meltdown Wednesday morning may be the reason why his handlers continue to keep him in his basement.

The 2020 presumptive Democrat nominee completely lost it when asked by Errol Barnett of CBS News if he’d taken a cognitive test.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man! That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?” Biden said to a black reporter.

Biden must have forgotten that he recently said he’s ‘tested constantly’ — poor Biden he can’t remember!

Biden tried to recover from his meltdown but struggled to say the words “mental fitness” two times in a row!

“Anyway, I am more than willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental fil– my physical as well as my mental fil — fitness.”

Source : http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=211581
Keywords
joe bidenpedo presidentdemocrat dementia
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