A nutshell of 500 years Chaos World History

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The history of nations and the world – talked about and talked to death in
thousands of books – seems to be a highly complicated chaos full of inscrutable
events on all levels. KLA.TV founder Ivo Sasek presents here a comprehensive
overview reaching back from today to the 15th century – and this in just 30
minutes. Nevertheless he puts this whole multi-complex chaos of peoples into a
nutshell – comprehensible for everyone.
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