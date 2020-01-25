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Paul Craig Roberts - How The Law Was Lost
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48 views • January 25, 2020
Paul Craig Roberts - How the law was lost
Uploaded on January 25 2020 - Infowars archive material from November 5 2010
Father of Reaganomics Paul Craig Roberts discusses how the American middle class is being systematically dismantled by means of destroying the ladders of upward mobility and offshoring US manufacturing as well as skilled jobs to China and India. He also explains how the rule of law has been eviscerated, greasing the skids for the evisceration of the Constitution and the undue monopoly of power in the executive branch of government, which has created a dictatorial system that threatens political stability. See also: Catherine Austin Fitts - The Looting Of America: https://www.brighteon.com/987b7b35-43d9-46a7-b007-3a620f5a215d
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Uploaded on January 25 2020 - Infowars archive material from November 5 2010
Father of Reaganomics Paul Craig Roberts discusses how the American middle class is being systematically dismantled by means of destroying the ladders of upward mobility and offshoring US manufacturing as well as skilled jobs to China and India. He also explains how the rule of law has been eviscerated, greasing the skids for the evisceration of the Constitution and the undue monopoly of power in the executive branch of government, which has created a dictatorial system that threatens political stability. See also: Catherine Austin Fitts - The Looting Of America: https://www.brighteon.com/987b7b35-43d9-46a7-b007-3a620f5a215d
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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