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Recall Gretchen Whitmer=The Spirit of the ReRevolution
St James
St James
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21 views • January 28, 2021
This was shot at The Gridlock Protest at the Michigan Capitol April 15, 2020
I was the first to hang in effigy this election cycle, and took all the dirt until those Kentucky boys outdid me and hung a full-size effigy of their Gov, Beshears, from their Capitol Tree in Frankfort. Not to be outdone, I sought a female mannekin but have not yet found; intent ? Anatomy labelled, possibly hung from a certain catalpa tree on the Capitol Yard, then a nice video when she goes for a ride on my sawmill. These political polarizations make for SO much creativity; meanwhile Bechen Dolly is complaining about how I never take her out any more . . . GRIN . . . And where are those CA girls to hang Gavin Newsome ? Beach Boyz
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2020recallapril 15gretchen whitmereffigygridlock protestbechen dollstjames
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy