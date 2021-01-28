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Recall Gretchen Whitmer=The Spirit of the ReRevolution
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21 views • January 28, 2021
This was shot at The Gridlock Protest at the Michigan Capitol April 15, 2020
I was the first to hang in effigy this election cycle, and took all the dirt until those Kentucky boys outdid me and hung a full-size effigy of their Gov, Beshears, from their Capitol Tree in Frankfort. Not to be outdone, I sought a female mannekin but have not yet found; intent ? Anatomy labelled, possibly hung from a certain catalpa tree on the Capitol Yard, then a nice video when she goes for a ride on my sawmill. These political polarizations make for SO much creativity; meanwhile Bechen Dolly is complaining about how I never take her out any more . . . GRIN . . . And where are those CA girls to hang Gavin Newsome ? Beach Boyz
I was the first to hang in effigy this election cycle, and took all the dirt until those Kentucky boys outdid me and hung a full-size effigy of their Gov, Beshears, from their Capitol Tree in Frankfort. Not to be outdone, I sought a female mannekin but have not yet found; intent ? Anatomy labelled, possibly hung from a certain catalpa tree on the Capitol Yard, then a nice video when she goes for a ride on my sawmill. These political polarizations make for SO much creativity; meanwhile Bechen Dolly is complaining about how I never take her out any more . . . GRIN . . . And where are those CA girls to hang Gavin Newsome ? Beach Boyz
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