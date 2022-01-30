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Who is getting ill? Who are the spreaders?
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272 views • January 30, 2022
The vaccinated can still contract and spread Covid 19. They are spreading it to family, friends, coworkers and the unvaccinated. Those who were vaccinated and working in the hospitals or the restaurants are spreading it to their patients and patrons. The hospitals are filled with patients that have contracted this disease from family and friends who were wearing masks. Have a forgotten why they got vaccinated in the first place? What’s the answer here?
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