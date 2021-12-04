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EU DICTATORSHIP
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43 views • December 04, 2021
EU DICTATORSHIP
https://rumble.com/vq7nll-eu-dictatorship.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
746.4 Million (2018) people in Europe NOT ONE vote from the public yet Ursula Von der Leyen President of the European Commission is talking about mandating the vaccine for all people across all countries in Europe.
https://youtu.be/h3lS7WqfC00
EU DICTATORSHIP / Hugo Talks #lockdown Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com **NEW** Merch - https://my-store-11735281.creator-spr... Support me on PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks BACK UP YOUTUBE channel 👉 https://tinyurl.com/sst8kjzf
https://rumble.com/vq7nll-eu-dictatorship.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
746.4 Million (2018) people in Europe NOT ONE vote from the public yet Ursula Von der Leyen President of the European Commission is talking about mandating the vaccine for all people across all countries in Europe.
https://youtu.be/h3lS7WqfC00
EU DICTATORSHIP / Hugo Talks #lockdown Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com **NEW** Merch - https://my-store-11735281.creator-spr... Support me on PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks BACK UP YOUTUBE channel 👉 https://tinyurl.com/sst8kjzf
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