Will Taxpayers Receive Dividends from Government Housing Giants?

In a bold move that could reshape the American economic landscape, billionaire investor Bill Ackman is pushing a radical plan to privatize mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. But this isn't just a financial maneuver—it's a proposal that could put quarterly dividend checks directly into the pockets of U.S. taxpayers.





Sean Morgan breaks down "the news behind the news," explaining how these companies have been in a 17-year government conservatorship since the 2008 crisis and how a Trump-appointed regulator's recent actions have ignited the push for change. Ackman's three-step plan involves the Treasury converting its $300 billion ownership stake, re-listing the companies, and turning taxpayers into shareholders.





This proposal dovetails with former President Trump's vision of a sovereign wealth fund for America, investing in critical industries and returning profits to the people. Could this be the genesis of a "wealth revolution," with tariff money and corporate profits funding direct payments to citizens? Or is it a risky gamble with the nation's housing finance system?





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





