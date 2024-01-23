Peace Man Goes To Court | Freedom Convoy Protester ( Day 1 )

Freedom Fighter - Dana-Lee Melfi ( Peace Man ):





Interview: Trial Day 1





"Peace Man faces four separate charges including "Mischief" in connection with his protest in Ottawa during the "Freedom Convoy". In this exclusive interview with Maverick News Dana-Lee Melfi ( Peace Man ) talks about the first day of court proceedings...his first "win" in court...and the financial challenges he faces as he deals with the costs associated with his legal battle.













Live coverage of today's top NEWS EVENTS, with Veteran Journalist Rick Walker, and "The Freedom Reporters".





We are on the frontline of the "information wars", bringing you today's top stories from a whole new perspective, with a focus on Freedom.





Please support our journalism by donating at:

https://www.freedomreporters.com





FREEDOMREPORTERS.COM

or go directly to the donation page at:





https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=2A4P342MPTWNQ