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Breaking: Biden Officially Collapses US Border as part of UN Replacement Migration Plan
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160 views • March 31, 2021
Breaking: Biden Officially Collapses US Border as part of UN Replacement Migration Plan
Alex Jones breaks down the reports from the southern border of the migrant crisis due to the result of the Biden administration pushing for a surge. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6063b6dcacb01d6f47a93449
Alex Jones breaks down the reports from the southern border of the migrant crisis due to the result of the Biden administration pushing for a surge. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6063b6dcacb01d6f47a93449
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