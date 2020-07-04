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** Protesting on the Freeway – Not the Smartest Thing to Do **
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58 views • July 04, 2020
** Gun Shots and Protesters on Interstate 5 in Seattle, Car Smashes Protesters; Body Parts Came off on Impact –
The Hal Turner Show - 04 July 2020
Video and Article - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/gun-shots-and-protesters-on-interstate-5-in-seattle-car-smashes-protesters-body-parts-came-off-on-impact-video
The stupidity of ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter protesters appears to have become fatal, again, this morning in Seattle, Washington. ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter (BLM) Protesters tried to blockade Interstate 5 (I-5).
Gun Shots rang out. A car on the highway tried to evade the human blockade but rammed through protesters on the highway.
It shows protesters on the I-5. A car tries to evade the protesters at very high speed. The protesters see the car approaching and begin to scatter, but too late.
The car imapcts at least three (2) protesters whose bodies fly up into the air, with parts detaching from the victims, and scattering on the road.
It is not known at this time how many are dead, if any, but the severity of the impact seems to show multiple protesters getting killed on impact.
It is interesting that the very Police whom are being protested by ANTIFA and BLM, were the ones who rushed to the scene to help those hit. Here's video showing the massive Emergency Services response to these insurrectionists:
Hal Turner Commentary
What a shame. These are people who are old enough to understand pedestrians don't belong on Interstate highways. Yet in their arrogance, in their OBSESSION to impose what they think upon everyone else, they ignore reality, ignore physics (cars weight 3,000+ pounds and move fast on highways) -- and end up getting killed.
ANTIFA and BLM protesters keep bringing death, to themselves and others, yet the very system they are protesting responds to help clean up the mess they're making.
There are many intelligence reports that state today, July 4, ANTIFA and BLM will "make their stand" to impose Communism upon America. If these intel reports are accurate, today is likely to be a very bloody day.
ANTIFA and BLM will lose this effort. America is not, and will not be, Communist.
The Hal Turner Show - 04 July 2020
Video and Article - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/gun-shots-and-protesters-on-interstate-5-in-seattle-car-smashes-protesters-body-parts-came-off-on-impact-video
The stupidity of ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter protesters appears to have become fatal, again, this morning in Seattle, Washington. ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter (BLM) Protesters tried to blockade Interstate 5 (I-5).
Gun Shots rang out. A car on the highway tried to evade the human blockade but rammed through protesters on the highway.
It shows protesters on the I-5. A car tries to evade the protesters at very high speed. The protesters see the car approaching and begin to scatter, but too late.
The car imapcts at least three (2) protesters whose bodies fly up into the air, with parts detaching from the victims, and scattering on the road.
It is not known at this time how many are dead, if any, but the severity of the impact seems to show multiple protesters getting killed on impact.
It is interesting that the very Police whom are being protested by ANTIFA and BLM, were the ones who rushed to the scene to help those hit. Here's video showing the massive Emergency Services response to these insurrectionists:
Hal Turner Commentary
What a shame. These are people who are old enough to understand pedestrians don't belong on Interstate highways. Yet in their arrogance, in their OBSESSION to impose what they think upon everyone else, they ignore reality, ignore physics (cars weight 3,000+ pounds and move fast on highways) -- and end up getting killed.
ANTIFA and BLM protesters keep bringing death, to themselves and others, yet the very system they are protesting responds to help clean up the mess they're making.
There are many intelligence reports that state today, July 4, ANTIFA and BLM will "make their stand" to impose Communism upon America. If these intel reports are accurate, today is likely to be a very bloody day.
ANTIFA and BLM will lose this effort. America is not, and will not be, Communist.
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