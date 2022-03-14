While you are distracted...Attorney Todd Callender - The Vaccinated No Longer Human (2001 Plan To Change Humanity Forever)Excellent interview!“World Economic Forum: 8 predictions for the world in 2030By 2030, You'll own nothing, and you'll be happy.“1. All products will have become services. “I don't own anything. I don't own a car. I don't own a house. I don't own any appliances or any clothes,” writes Danish MP Ida Auken. Shopping is a distant memory in the city of 2030, whose inhabitants have cracked clean energy and borrow what they need on demand. It sounds utopian, until she mentions that her Every Move is Tracked….”But I didn’t understood HOW they could do that… not only Not Owning a house or land but also objects of daily use would have to be rented.What people don't seem to understand is how the “New Social Contracts of the 4th Industrial Revolution” can be legalized.Genetically modified seeds, because of the technological part and Not being Natural, have Owners so, genetically modified humans, not being Natural anymore, also will have Owners.To accept the vaccine,is accepting to be genetically modified and only Natural Humans have Natural Rights and, legally, the Owners of the genetically modified humans, as Owners, can do whatever they want, including those “New Social Contracts”.The Top cannot be blamed if people are ignorant, people should know the Law, that I think to be already accepted in all countries, and a very Old Law:"Ignorantia juris non excusat or ignorantia legis neminem excusat(Latin for "ignorance of the law excuses not" and "ignorance of law excuses no one" respectively) is a legal principle holding that a person who is unaware of a law may not escape liability for violating that law merely by being unaware of its content."They have long known about the willful ignorance of the majority of the world's population, we can see their quotes about it.A single example:“They'll only be able to parrot the information they've been given on the previous night's news.” — Zbigniew BrzezinskiToday, the confirmation is easy to see, as it was in my country, close to 90% of the population of my country, Voluntarily, took the 2 doses of "injections", without knowing what they contained, it was enough the TV Fear Campaign and Government Propaganda.Universal Rights are not Privileges given by governments, made by men, and if men can give, men can also take away.Universal Rights are Divine and Eternal, unless we surrender them out of ignorance. ignorance is no excuse nor trying to make excuses for life getting difficult when doing what is Right and Morally Correct.“ - isagt57mirrored from: