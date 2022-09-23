ARMAGEDDON Just Around the Corner (2022-)

DarylLawsonLive.com Eze 39:12nlt It will take seven months for the people of Israel to bury the bodies and cleanse the land. Eze 39:17 "And now, son of man, this is what the Sovereign LORD says: Call all the birds and wild animals. Say to them: Gather together for My great sacrificial feast. Come from far and near to the mountains of Israel, and there eat flesh and drink blood! Eze 39:18 Eat the flesh of mighty men and drink the blood of princes as though they were rams, lambs, goats, and bulls—all fattened animals from Bashan! Eze 39:19 Gorge yourselves with flesh until you are glutted; drink blood until you are drunk. This is the sacrificial feast I have prepared for you. Eze 39:20 Feast at My banquet table—feast on horses and charioteers, on mighty men and all kinds of valiant warriors, says the Sovereign LORD. Eze 39:21 "In this way, I will demonstrate My glory to the nations. Everyone will see the punishment I have inflicted on them and the power of My fist when I strike. Eze 39:22 And from that time on the people of Israel will know that I am the LORD their God. Rev 19:13 He wore a robe dipped in blood, and His title was the Word of God. Rev 19:14 The armies of heaven, dressed in the finest of pure white linen, followed Him on white horses. Rev 19:15 From His mouth came a sharp sword to strike down the nations. He will rule them with an iron rod. He will release the fierce wrath of God, the Almighty, like juice flowing from a winepress. Rev 19:16 On His robe at His thigh was written this title: King of all kings and Lord of all lords. Rev 19:17 Then I saw an angel standing in the sun, shouting to the vultures flying high in the sky: "Come! Gather together for the great banquet God has prepared. Rev 19:18 Come and eat the flesh of kings, generals, and strong warriors; of horses and their riders; and of all humanity, both free and slave, small and great." Rev 19:19 Then I saw the beast and the kings of the world and their armies gathered together to fight against the One sitting on the horse and His army. Dan_2:41 The feet and toes you saw were a combination of iron and baked clay, showing that this kingdom will be divided. Like iron mixed with clay, it will have some of the strength of iron. Dan_2:42 But while some parts of it will be as strong as iron, other parts will be as weak as clay. Dan 2:44 "During the reigns of those kings, the God of heaven will set up a kingdom that will never be destroyed or conquered. It will crush all these kingdoms into nothingness, and it will stand forever. Dan 2:45 That is the meaning of the rock cut from the mountain, though not by human hands, that crushed to pieces the statue of iron, bronze, clay, silver, and gold. The great God was showing the king what will happen in the future. The dream is true, and its meaning is certain." Dan_11:44 But tidings out of the east and out of the north shall trouble him: therefore he shall go forth with great fury to destroy, and utterly to make away many. Dan 11:45 He will stop between the glorious holy mountain and the sea and will pitch his royal tents. But while he is there, his time will suddenly run out, and no one will help him.