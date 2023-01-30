Gear Review: Oceanus Brass Navigators Loupe 6X Magnifying Lens. 5*

Today we look at another piece of gear from Oceanus Brass. Their Navigators Loupe 6X magnifying lens. Machined out of a billet of solid brass, a Bi-convex Glass Lens and stainless steel hardware she's a hefty honey. Weighing in at 4.4 oz ( 125Gm) with a OD of 2.4" ( 64mm) and a lens diameter of 1.95" (50mm) the fit and finish is impeccable. This will be replacing the map reader in all further vids.I am quite happy with this new piece of gear and I'm sure it'll out last me.
Thanks for spending some time with the dogs and I.
Skal!
Big 3
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
