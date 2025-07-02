BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2/7/25 TRUMP ORDERS DOGE INTO PENTAGON! NOAA: Weather Warfare Exposed! Biden Security Clear. Revoked!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1249 followers
1
254 views • 2 months ago

2/7/25: Today, President Trump ordered DOGE to Begin Pentagon Audit! DOGE @ NOAA reveals Geo-Engineering operations funded by USAID! Trump revoked Biden's security clearance! Guatemala mass child trafficking, orchestrated by KH revealed. Faith Council to be opened in the WH & Christian persecution in Gov't & USA to be prosecuted by AG Bondi! THAT is called Winning! Our prayers are paramount over TRUMp for Super Bowl attendance! We ARE FREE!!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Trump revokes Biden Security Clearance!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/joe-youre-fired-trump-revokes-bidens-national-security/


TRUMP Orders DOGE Into Pentagon: Audit!

https://loudobbs.com/news/breaking-trump-directs-elon-musks-doge-team-to-conduct-comprehensive-audit-of-pentagon/


Trump's Ukraine Peace Negotiations Plan Leaked:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/report-trumps-peace-plan-russia-ukraine-allegedly-leaked/


DOGE Uncovers $100B in Medicare/caid "Waste":

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/breaking-musk-exposes-shocking-100-billion-waste-medicare/


DOGE @NOAA: Geo-engineering/Weather Warfare to be exposed, USAID funding:

https://www.wired.com/story/doge-engineer-noaa-data-google-musk-climate-project-2025/


Dane Wiggington has been meeting with Trump's team! Follow his website for upcoming reports:

https://geoengineeringwatch.org/


Roger Ver, AKA Bitcoin Jesus, being extradited to USA: Watch!

https://www.freerogernow.org/


Ryan Matta: Guatemala Mass Child Trafficking


https://rumble.com/v6hs3k7-mel-k-and-ryan-matta-amber-alert-guatemala-the-world-awakens-2-6-25.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


Follow Ryan Matta:

https://x.com/RyanMattaMedia

https://rumble.com/user/RyanMatta

https://ryanmatta.locals.com/post/6591753/operation-amber-alert-guatemala


USAID Funding $260M To Soros Color Revolution Operation:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/george-soross-open-society-foundations-receive-260-million/


George Webb We Need To Focus On USAID For Overthrows And BioAgents Now:

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/we-need-to-focus-on-usaid-for-overthrows?publication_id=674856&post_id=156593220&isFreemail=true&r=jxtx0&triedRedirect=true


Cessna Carrying 10 Goes down in Alaska:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/developing-massive-search-underway-after-us-aircraft-carrying/


Chad O Jackson: Communist Creation of CR Movement to destroy Blacks in USA:

https://x.com/chadojackson/status/1683170723064344576?mx=2


The Democratic Party's Desperate Attempt To Claim That Elon Musk's DOGE Is Unconstitutional Crashes & Burns

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=67a549982a23988368ba5bad


2/7/25. For more links: https://rumble.com/v6i93y1-2725.html


Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv



1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!


