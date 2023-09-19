Representative Gus Bilirakis 2023 Winner for the Republican Constituent Communications Award

Representative Gus Bilirakis has been declared the 2023 winner of the Constituent Communications award within the House Republican Conference. This annual competition encourages Members of Congress to enhance constituent engagement through diverse modes of official communication, including email, text, e-surveys, radio, social media, tele-townhalls, and physical mail. Bilirakis solicited input from constituents on a wide array of critical topics, such as education, healthcare, Constitutional protections, inflation, hurricane damage, environmental protection, and the nation's current direction. This feedback serves as a valuable guide for his work in Washington.

Remarkably, this marks the second consecutive year that Representative Bilirakis has secured the Constituent Communication Award, a testament to his commitment to effective representation. He acknowledges that the best ideas often originate from the people he serves and underscores the importance of establishing robust lines of communication to stay attuned to constituents' concerns. For Bilirakis, effective communication goes beyond words—it requires genuine connection and active engagement. He emphasizes that listening remains the cornerstone of successful communication and expresses his ongoing dedication to enhancing and modernizing processes to better grasp constituents' needs, enabling him to provide targeted resources and support.





