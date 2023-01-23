A Damar Hamlin Conspiracy Theory

The Damar Hamlin Conspiracy Theories Are Flying, more so now that he attended the game last night masked & throwing his arms up using freemason gang signs.

Shouldn't he still be sore,bruised and or have broken rips with all the cpr that was done on him to keep him alive?

Why didn't a single reporter harass him for comments or a brief interview after his "miracle recovery?"

What are your thoughts?

