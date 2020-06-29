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Panic Buying of Toilet Paper 2nd Wave Outrage in Australia - Strict Purchase Limits Are Back!
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35 views • June 29, 2020
Once again Australians are acting the fool with mass consumption of toilet paper panic buying after the second wave of the coronavirus has hit our shores. I was only going to buy one packet. Did you? No, there wasn’t any there… (the answer you give when your interviewed on camera…).
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Sharing the latest from my_side.
Please support me through PayPal via attached weblink https://www.paypal.me/jeromenaidu
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