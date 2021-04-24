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My Feet Are on the Rock: The Solid Rock
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12 views • April 24, 2021
This video features the contemporary Christian praise song, My Feet Are on the Rock, sung by I AM THEY. It is illustrated by some of my photographs and other images that convey faith, hope, and love, based on standing on God's promises. Christ is The Solid Rock, based on the well-known, beloved hymn by that name.
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