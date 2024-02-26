Made in America: BenShot

In this short but very interesting video, TNA senior editor and host of The New American Daily Paul Dragu interviews Ben Wolfgram, founder and owner of Wisconsin-based custom glassware manufacturer BenShot.
BenShot makes glasses with items embedded in the glass, such as bullets. Through their “Hard to Kill” program they produce glasses for police officers who have been shot in the line of duty, embedded with the same number and caliber of bullets they were shot with. The company even has the stories of the officers on their website.
In addition to discussing products and the manufacturing process, Paul and Ben also talk about BenShot’s commitment to and success in keeping their products truly made in America — from raw materials to bullets, packaging, and even machinery.
