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Dolores Cannon Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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65 views • July 16, 2020
To see the rest of this video please go to
https://www.getwisdom.com/dolores-cannon-channeled-by-karl-mollison-30july2019/
From https://www.dolorescannon.com/about/
and
https://nostradamus.fandom.com/wiki/Dolores_Cannon
Dolores Cannon was born on April 15, 1931 in
St. Louis, Missouri.
She passed away October 18, 2014
From 1951-1994 she was married to Johnny Cannon, a Naval
officer. They were stationed at Naval Station Sangley
Point in the Philippines from 1960-1963. Her husband
took a class in hypnosis, but never got a chance to
practice because he deployed for the Vietnam War.
After his return in 1968, they were stationed at Naval
Air Station Chase Field in Beeville, Texas. During this
time, Cannon read: The Search for Bridey Murphy by Morey
Bernstein; The Enigma of Reincarnation by Brad Steiger;
and The Search for the Girl with the Blue Eyes by Jess
Stearn.
A physician asked them to use hypnosis to help
a female patient manage stress-related health problems.
Under hypnotic trance, she described her past lives
and predicted future events. A few months later,
Cannon's husband was involved in a serious car
accident. He received an honorable discharge as a
disabled veteran. They retired in Huntsville, Arkansas
in 1972.
In 1992 she founded her own publishing company, Ozark
Mountain Publishing. Her first book, Five Lives
Remembered, was written in 1980, but remained unpublished
until 2009. Her first published book series was
Conversations with Nostradamus (1989), which attracted
some publicity from the media. She started teaching
her own patented Quantum Healing Hypnosis Therapy (QHHT)
technique in 2002. She started her own talk radio show,
The Metaphysica Hour in 2005. She has appeared as a
guest on Coast to Coast AM and the Shirley MacLaine show.
Working through several different subjects, Cannon says
she was able to establish communication with the living
Michel De Notredame, better known as the prophet,
Nostradamus. After a few years of working with
"Nostradamus" dictating the intended meanings of his
messages, Dolores published 3 books in a series entitled
Conversations With Nostradamus, detailing the meanings
of 1000 quatrains and predictions.
Dolores Cannon’s career as a hypnotherapist specializing
in past life regression spanned almost 50 years and had
taken her on an incredible journey along countless
fascinating destinations. As the range of topics her
work covers and sheer volume of original material she
had produced places her in a category of her own.
She developed and refined her own unique method of
hypnosis known as Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique®
(QHHT®).
https://www.getwisdom.com/dolores-cannon-channeled-by-karl-mollison-30july2019/
From https://www.dolorescannon.com/about/
and
https://nostradamus.fandom.com/wiki/Dolores_Cannon
Dolores Cannon was born on April 15, 1931 in
St. Louis, Missouri.
She passed away October 18, 2014
From 1951-1994 she was married to Johnny Cannon, a Naval
officer. They were stationed at Naval Station Sangley
Point in the Philippines from 1960-1963. Her husband
took a class in hypnosis, but never got a chance to
practice because he deployed for the Vietnam War.
After his return in 1968, they were stationed at Naval
Air Station Chase Field in Beeville, Texas. During this
time, Cannon read: The Search for Bridey Murphy by Morey
Bernstein; The Enigma of Reincarnation by Brad Steiger;
and The Search for the Girl with the Blue Eyes by Jess
Stearn.
A physician asked them to use hypnosis to help
a female patient manage stress-related health problems.
Under hypnotic trance, she described her past lives
and predicted future events. A few months later,
Cannon's husband was involved in a serious car
accident. He received an honorable discharge as a
disabled veteran. They retired in Huntsville, Arkansas
in 1972.
In 1992 she founded her own publishing company, Ozark
Mountain Publishing. Her first book, Five Lives
Remembered, was written in 1980, but remained unpublished
until 2009. Her first published book series was
Conversations with Nostradamus (1989), which attracted
some publicity from the media. She started teaching
her own patented Quantum Healing Hypnosis Therapy (QHHT)
technique in 2002. She started her own talk radio show,
The Metaphysica Hour in 2005. She has appeared as a
guest on Coast to Coast AM and the Shirley MacLaine show.
Working through several different subjects, Cannon says
she was able to establish communication with the living
Michel De Notredame, better known as the prophet,
Nostradamus. After a few years of working with
"Nostradamus" dictating the intended meanings of his
messages, Dolores published 3 books in a series entitled
Conversations With Nostradamus, detailing the meanings
of 1000 quatrains and predictions.
Dolores Cannon’s career as a hypnotherapist specializing
in past life regression spanned almost 50 years and had
taken her on an incredible journey along countless
fascinating destinations. As the range of topics her
work covers and sheer volume of original material she
had produced places her in a category of her own.
She developed and refined her own unique method of
hypnosis known as Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique®
(QHHT®).
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