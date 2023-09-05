Create New Account
US Sports Golf Featuring: Nicholas Salafia (Class of 2024)
US Sports Radio
Presented on US Sports Net By CoachTube


Featured Course:
Great Golf Drills Vol. 2 - The Short Game featuring Dr. Gary Wiren
See the course @ https://bit.ly/ShortGame0923

On today's show we have an outstanding player out of Connecticut, sure to help your squad make the cut and more at the next level. Then stick around for some great short-game tips from the great Dr. Gary Wiren. Learn and Enjoy!

Video credits:
Nicholas Salafia (2024) Golf Recruiting Video
Nicholas Salafia
@nicholassalafia5155
https://www.youtube.com/@nicholassalafia5155

Great Golf Drills - How to Swing Smoother Instantly - Dr. Gary Wiren
https://bit.ly/ShortGame0923
SportVideos
@sportdvds
https://www.youtube.com/@sportdvds

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

