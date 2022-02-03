© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When the Shutdown Drives You Crazy - The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour - 04/15/20
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • February 03, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Apr 15, 2020. This video had 1,663 views and 119 likes.
At this time when families are afflicted with so much stress and yet forced to remain together in the same household, conflicts and tensions are likely to heighten. If approached properly, this close proximity, instead of leading to tragedy, can lead to vastly improved communication and much better relationships. My guest, psychologist Howie Glasser, and I discuss the most basic and important principles for having positive, rational communications that improve our relationships with those who matter in our lives. We provide guidelines and specific examples of how to change our approach to talking with those we care about and live with. This is a good complement to the previous week’s Dr. Peter Breggin Hour, “Talking Together,” in which I cover similar issues in a presentation own my own, drawing on my many years as a therapist, husband and parent.
At this time when families are afflicted with so much stress and yet forced to remain together in the same household, conflicts and tensions are likely to heighten. If approached properly, this close proximity, instead of leading to tragedy, can lead to vastly improved communication and much better relationships. My guest, psychologist Howie Glasser, and I discuss the most basic and important principles for having positive, rational communications that improve our relationships with those who matter in our lives. We provide guidelines and specific examples of how to change our approach to talking with those we care about and live with. This is a good complement to the previous week’s Dr. Peter Breggin Hour, “Talking Together,” in which I cover similar issues in a presentation own my own, drawing on my many years as a therapist, husband and parent.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.