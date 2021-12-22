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ILLEGAL ALIEN LANDSCAPERS DON'T WORK WITH AMERICANS AND DON'T SPEAK ENGLISH BUT GET GOVT. $$$
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12 views • December 22, 2021
Integrated Landscape Management
3.7
(24)
7+ years in business
Serving Phoenix • Open
Open ⋅ Closes 4:30PM
(480) 675-7709
http://www.ilm-llc.com
Phoenix and nearby areas
1150 E Gilbert Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281"
____________________________
My investigations of landscapers in Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego is that they are virtually 100 percent foreign latinos and mostly illegal aliens. Their companies won't hire white, african American and native American workers, just the racist, ethnocentric foreign Latinos that won't learn English.
I asked these guys for any work twice and they ignored me like everytime I ask illegals and their employers for work.
The police refuse to enforce sb 1070 requiring legal residence status be checked of suspicious persons in Arizona. They are happy to fine and arrest law abiding Americans for not wearing face diapers though.
Illegal aliens flooding our country are cheap for their crooked employers but cost working Americans and honest small companies billions $$ in subsidizing their healthcare, govt. handouts, free housing, ebt cards(they get paid cash under the table and also collect fraudulent IRS eic credits). Also, not to mention illegal aliens are 5 percent of the US population but commit over 20 percent of the crime and fatal drunk driving accidents.
These crooks wouldn't even spring for cup of coffee for an American during the Holidays.
Do you really want these people in our country? When the economy tanks these invaders will be happy to take FEMA jobs staffing the death camps for "gringos"
The 3rd world illegals allowed in by the corrupt govt. and hired by crooked employers don't have to take the poison big pharma jabs or wear the face diapers. Many of them are bringing in lethal diseases like TB(latin americans), Bubonic Plague(chinese)ebola and leprosy.
According to fake news and CDC those arent a problem anymore just the common cold aka "coronavirus"
NOTE: APPARENTLY BILLIONS $$ OF THE PANDEMIC PPP AND UNEMPLOYMENT $$ DIDN'T GO TO LEGAL US WORKERS, SMALL BUSINESSES. MOST OF IT WENT TO CROOKED COMPANIES TO BUY EXPENSIVE TRUCKS FOR ILLEGALS.
Wakeup folks!
HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER
If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
Thanks for your support and watching my reports.
My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for legal US citizens. And I am very active fighting the death jab and 5g genocide.
Jonathan Adler
The Calaz Infowarrior
[email protected]
3.7
(24)
7+ years in business
Serving Phoenix • Open
Open ⋅ Closes 4:30PM
(480) 675-7709
http://www.ilm-llc.com
Phoenix and nearby areas
1150 E Gilbert Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281"
____________________________
My investigations of landscapers in Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego is that they are virtually 100 percent foreign latinos and mostly illegal aliens. Their companies won't hire white, african American and native American workers, just the racist, ethnocentric foreign Latinos that won't learn English.
I asked these guys for any work twice and they ignored me like everytime I ask illegals and their employers for work.
The police refuse to enforce sb 1070 requiring legal residence status be checked of suspicious persons in Arizona. They are happy to fine and arrest law abiding Americans for not wearing face diapers though.
Illegal aliens flooding our country are cheap for their crooked employers but cost working Americans and honest small companies billions $$ in subsidizing their healthcare, govt. handouts, free housing, ebt cards(they get paid cash under the table and also collect fraudulent IRS eic credits). Also, not to mention illegal aliens are 5 percent of the US population but commit over 20 percent of the crime and fatal drunk driving accidents.
These crooks wouldn't even spring for cup of coffee for an American during the Holidays.
Do you really want these people in our country? When the economy tanks these invaders will be happy to take FEMA jobs staffing the death camps for "gringos"
The 3rd world illegals allowed in by the corrupt govt. and hired by crooked employers don't have to take the poison big pharma jabs or wear the face diapers. Many of them are bringing in lethal diseases like TB(latin americans), Bubonic Plague(chinese)ebola and leprosy.
According to fake news and CDC those arent a problem anymore just the common cold aka "coronavirus"
NOTE: APPARENTLY BILLIONS $$ OF THE PANDEMIC PPP AND UNEMPLOYMENT $$ DIDN'T GO TO LEGAL US WORKERS, SMALL BUSINESSES. MOST OF IT WENT TO CROOKED COMPANIES TO BUY EXPENSIVE TRUCKS FOR ILLEGALS.
Wakeup folks!
HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER
If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
Thanks for your support and watching my reports.
My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for legal US citizens. And I am very active fighting the death jab and 5g genocide.
Jonathan Adler
The Calaz Infowarrior
[email protected]
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